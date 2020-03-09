Minnesota Pollution Control Agency revising general operating permits for large feedlots in an effort to benefit water quality

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is revising operating permits for more than 1,000 feedlots in the state.
The revised general operating permit would start on February 1 of next year and go through January 31 of 2026.
The aim of the revised operating permit is to protect water quality in Minnesota through storage practices and land application of manure to prevent runoff.
Changes include adding September to the months of manure application that requires a cover crop and no land application of solid manure during February and March.
The MPCA is holding a public information meeting in Mankato next Thursday at the Blue Earth County Public Library for those seeking more information; it runs from 10:30 am until noon.
