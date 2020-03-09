Minnesota receives national award for veteran access to education benefits

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota wins a national award for making sure veterans have access to education benefits.
Minnesota's Veterans Application Tracking system is the recipient of the Abraham Lincoln Pillar of Excellence Award.
Since July 2019, 2,600 Minnesota Veterans have successfully used the veterans tracking system.
Through the Minnesota GI Bill, Veterans along with eligible spouses and children, have access to a maximum benefit of $10,000 to use for higher education, on-the-job training or apprenticeship programs, or to reimburse fees for licenses, certification or college admission exams.
