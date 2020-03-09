Minnesota State University, Mankato selected as regional hub for entrepreneurs

The selection was announced last week by Launch Minnesota, a new initiative led by Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Minnesota State Univeristy, Mankato selected as regional hub for entrepreneurs
By KEYC News Now Online Staff | March 9, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT - Updated March 9 at 1:44 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato was recently selected to lead one of six regional hubs statewide in a network formed to strengthen Minnesota’s entrepreneurs.

The selection was announced last week by Launch Minnesota, a new initiative led by Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development.

MSU received a grant of $60,000 to establish the Southwest Minnesota hub.

The Launch Minnesota Network is set to provide things like Physical spaces for entrepreneurs to gather, as well as programming, education, and events to support startups at each stage of their business

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.