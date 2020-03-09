Rising water levels close two southern Minnesota roads

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway 93 between Highway 169 and Henderson closed Sunday morning due to flooding of the Rush River and will remain closed until further notice. Motorists are advised to use Highway 19 into Henderson as an alternate route.
Highway 99 at the Minnesota River Bridge in St. Peter reopened. this morning, after closing last night due to flooding of the Minnesota River. But officials warn rising river levels may result in another closure later this week.
MnDOT says crews will continue to closely monitor river levels.
You can always stay up to date with the latest road closures by visiting 511mn.org
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.