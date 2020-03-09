Small town café reopens; aiming to bring community involvement, business to area

JEFFERS, Minn. (KEYC) — Driving into Jeffers, one will see what can be expected in a town of just over 300 people.
A bank, bar, meat market and café stand as a few of the main attractions lining Main Street.
“My dad worked in town and realized, you know, there’s no food really in town during the day. The bar is open a little bit later for supper, but nothing for lunch when he was working in town and needed somewhere to go,” Jeffers Café Owner Alanna Johnson said.
In the summer of 2019, Alan Johnson opened up Jeffers Café, a small diner serving breakfast and lunch, known for their famous beef commercials.
The café keeps things local, with most of the meat coming from across the street at Ryker’s City Meat Market & Groceries.
But due to Alan’s health complications, the café closed after a few months. That’s when his daughter stepped in.
“He really struggled, he very much loved this café and still does, so I was able to help put a little money into it, incorporate it to help with any future health issues with my father," said Johnson.
The pair knowing how the café brings a small-town together.
“I look at this kinda as like a friend’s kitchen. If you need some comfort, you’re too stressed out to cook, you just need to talk to someone, it’s a great place to go. We’ve got our regulars, they come in and we make jokes. It’s very much a family atmosphere,” added Johnson.
For the Johnsons, money isn’t the drive behind keeping the place going.
“You know, our goal isn’t to make a ton of money off this little town. It’s to make sure that we are secure and don’t have to worry about the slow winters and we can stay open,” said Johnson.
With the hope to start a program to help people with food security.
“There’s food shelves in a lot of towns, but in small towns people talk, so we want to find a way to do something hidden so that people can use it, but no one necessarily knows when they use it. They’re just coming into the cafe for food," said Johnson.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.