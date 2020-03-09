St. Peter business honors local employee

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — If you’ve ever shopped at Nutter Clothing Company in St. Peter, you’re probably looking for some fashionable men’s clothing or a little hometown pride.
For the past 40 years, you might even recognize one of the employees helping you.
Barb Moeller has been a fixture at the store, committing the past 40 years of her life to the store.
“We work as a team. She does all the things I don’t like to do, for the most part, and I do all the things she doesn’t like to do,” Nutter Clothing Owner Scott Dobie said.
Loyalty can be hard to find nowadays, and pending 40 consecutive years at the same company is even more uncommon.
“I love my job. It’s not a job, it’s like my second home," Moeller explained. "Customers are your family, people you work with are your family, it’s your work family! You have Scott as my work ‘husband’ and I don’t know, coming to work is fun for me. It’s not a job.”
What most could only dream of has become a reality for Moeller.
She refers to her job as a hobby because she doesn't consider it work at all.
Her boss, Dobie, says that shines through with how she carries herself around the store.
"She's always on time. She always works hard. She's always positive, willing to help people and willing to stay late."
Nutter Clothing has transformed quite a bit since she started out.
She's worked under multiple owners, helped with an expansion when they opened the archway in the middle of the store and the faces coming have changed through the years as time keeps ticking by.
“The memories of all the people that I’ve helped that are no longer here and then we start talking about them ’40 years later’ and you go ‘Wow! Did that ever fly by so fast,’” Moeller continued.
To celebrate Moeller and all the time and effort she’s put into the company, Nutter Clothing Company will be offering 40% off everything in the store from Monday, March 9, to Saturday, March 14, — 1% for each year of service.
