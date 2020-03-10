Big Ten tourney challenge gives Pitino, Gophers last chance

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2019, file photo, Minnesota coach Rick Pitino watches the team play Indiana in an NCAA college basketball game in Minneapolis. Pitino has agreed to a two-year contract extension, coming off his first NCAA Tournament win in six seasons with the Gophers. The university announced the deal, subject to approval by the board of regents, on Sunday, April 7. Pitino will now be under contract until 2024. (AP Photo/File) (Source: Bruce Kluckhohn)