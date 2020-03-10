Big Ten tourney challenge gives Pitino, Gophers last chance

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Multiple late-game lapses over the past month have put Minnesota in a tough spot.
The Gophers must win five games in five days at the Big Ten Tournament just to get in the NCAA Tournament. Their 14-16 record makes an NIT bid an uphill climb, too.
This last-chance challenge stretches beyond the postseason selection process.
Star sophomore Daniel Oturu is an NBA prospect who could turn pro this summer.
Then there’s seventh-year coach Richard Pitino, whose prospects are uncertain after another low finish in the conference standings.
