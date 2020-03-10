Buccaneers prepare for state tournament

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) — The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls’ basketball team made program history Friday, topping Sleepy Eye Saint Mary’s to earn a section championship and a trip to the state tournament.
“This has been a goal of ours since we started the year, we wanted to be the first ones to hang a banner in school history, it’s pretty special to be able to accomplish that,” Head Coach Ty Kaus said.
In such a momentous point in time the squad was left nearly speechless
“I can’t really describe it, it’s awesome we’re making history at our school and we’ve worked so hard all season long and I literally can’t even describe it, it’s the best feeling in the world, it’s awesome,” senior Trista Hering added.
“It’s crazy, having to be the first team is unbelievable, there’s so many thoughts going through my head, I can’t even get them straight,” stated junior Brielle Bartelt.
The Bucs boast a 26-4 record on the season thanks in part to a relentless effort on both sides of the floor.
“Hard work and determination we have been busting our butts to get to where we are right now and I think that we deserve it,” Bartelt said.
“Extremely proud of our team, like I said it’s been a goal of our from the start and we’ve put a lot of time in, a lot of effort in and these girls are something special that’s for sure,” Kaus said.
Looking ahead, the squad is set to take on Heritage Christian Academy in the Section 2A state quarterfinals, in a match-up between the No. 4 and No. 5 seeded teams in the tournament.
“These upcoming days we’re going to have to work really hard, we’re going to have to practice as hard as we possibly can and play the team that we are," Bartelt said.
“At the end of the day we have to do the stuff that got us here, we’ve got to be able to defend at a high level, use our athleticism to do so. We’re a team that we’ve got a lot of girls that can score the ball, so we’ve got to trust each other, keep moving the ball and shoot with confidence, I wouldn’t put anything past these girls, we believe in ourselves, when we do we play together anything is possible,” Kaus said.
The Bucs will travel up to University of Minnesota, to match up with the Eagles at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at the Sports Pavilion.
