Cindra Kamphoff brings lessons on peak performance to upcoming TEDxMNSU event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Minnesota State University, Mankato professor is eager to bring lessons of peak performance to her own presentation during the TEDxMNSU event on April 17.
Mental Performance Coach Cindra Kamphoff is an established keynote speaker, author, podcaster and mental performance coach with the Minnesota Vikings. She has also coached chief executive officers (CEO) and vice presidents of numerous companies and organizations.
On April 17, Kamphoff will be able to check ‘presented at TEDx’ off her bucket list.
Kamphoff has spent the last four years on the Minnesota Vikings’ sidelines, from familiar heartbreak to Adam Thielen’s documented flush motion, which is a ‘forget-that-play’ technique.
“I felt really proud that something I taught him when he was an MSU football player has made a difference,” Kamphoff said.
Brain training for champions in action is what Kamphoff taught Thielen and so many other athletes in her role as a mental performance coach.
“[That is when you can mentally] move on that fast," Kamphoff continued. What I mean by that is when something doesn’t go perfect on the field, can you learn and burn? Can you move on that quickly?”
Kamphoff recalls being at the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints on January 14, 2018. The game, in which the Vikings won with a walk-off touchdown, was dubbed the ‘Minneapolis Miracle'.
“I remember crying and my boys were like ‘Mom, why are you crying?’ And I was like, ‘well, you have no idea what this means for my job!’”
That job now takes Kamphoff to a global stage when she presents at the TEDxMNSU event on April 17 in the Centennial Student Union Ballroom at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
“It’s going to be awesome," Kamphoff exclaimed.
She described herself as excited to present at an event of the magnitude as a TED event. She is ready for the challenge and says it is all part of her journey.
“Do the thing that’s just a little bit scary. That’s when you know that you’re onto something, and if you can continue to push yourself, that’s when, I think, you can really reach your ultimate potential, which I think this life is all about.”
Kamphoff will be presenting her stories from her life and lessons learned along the way during her interactions with some of America’s best athletes. The discussion that she will present is entitled "How to Think Like the World’s Best.”
“I think the world’s best spend 95% of their attention in the present; so they’re fully in the here and the now thinking about what they can do to be their best."
The world’s best, she says, are thinking about what their best selves want to do. That means choosing courage over comfort and taking fear and anxiety out of the driver’s seat when reacting to situations.
“So many times we allow ourselves to play small because we’re worried about what other people think instead of what you really want to do," Kamphoff explained. "How can you go after that day after day after day? Focus on the process over the outcome and making today your best day.”
