City of Skyline votes to build new water tower, separate from Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Skyline announced its plans to build a new water tower on Tuesday.
The Skyline City Council voted unanimously to remove and replace Skyline’s iconic red-topped water tower during the Skyline City Council meeting on Monday, March 9.
Skyline officials say that the City Council voted to retain a Skyline owned water tower that will be separate from Mankato.
Officials say that other alternatives that were ultimately rejected, after being studied during the planing process, included a proposal from the City of Mankato to jointly build a 100,000-gallon capacity tank that would have served Skyline and nearby homes in West Mankato that have low water pressure.
Officials add that key factors in the decision to reject this proposal and build a Skyline-retained water tower was based on the short and long-term costs, the preference of obtaining a 55,000-gallon elevated storage tank and less disruption during construction.
In a written release from the Skyline City Council, officials note that the council’s unanimous vote was also unanimously backed by residents who attended Monday’s city council meeting.
The next steps for the city include reviewing a Preliminary Engineering Report and submitting funding applications. Bidding and permitting are expected to follow in 2021.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.