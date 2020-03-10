Diocese of New Ulm reaches settlement with abuse victims

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — After three years of litigation, survivors of clergy sexual abuse will receive financial compensation from the Diocese of New Ulm.
The courts approved a $34 million settlement to be dispersed to 93 separate victims of sexual abuse.
The misconduct spans decades and with the settlement comes 17 new preventative protocols enacted by the Diocese to try to assure that this kind of behavior and breach of trust does not happen again.
“What happened was an egregious violation of the trust that family’s and children and young people had in the clergy,” Bishop John M. LeVoir said. “Now we have to work to regain that trust, to be people who show forth the loving face of Jesus Christ and put into place those protocols that we need to ensure that children and young people are safe.”
The Bishop went on to thank the victims for being brave and coming forward, saying the process would’ve taken a lot longer without them.
