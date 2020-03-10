MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office warns of a possible police impersonator following two separate incidents.
Authorities say the first incident happened just off of Interstate 35 near Ellendale, where a vehicle described as a dirty Dodge Durango pulled up behind the victim, who was parked in a parking lot.
The victim did not feel comfortable and called the police. The suspect identified himself as an Iowa Deputy. He is believed to be around 30 years old, with a medium build and dark hair. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
The second incident happened 90 minutes later on I-35 just south of Ellendale. Authorities say the witness saw the same suspect vehicle with flashing police lights pull a car over.
Officials caution drivers who are suspicious of the person pulling them over, to try to gather any evidence they can while still being safe.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office by calling 507-377-5200.
