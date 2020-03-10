Governor Walz signs COVID-19 funding response bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signs the bill authorizing funding for COVID-19 Response.
The bill authorizes nearly $21 million in state investment for a public health response to the coronavirus outbreak. The funds will be added to the existing $4.6 million in Minnesota’s public health response contingency account for a total of approximately $25 million to support disease investigation, monitor the outbreak, provide public information, coordinate statewide response activities, and conduct laboratory analysis.
“While we know that there are only two confirmed, travel-related cases of the coronavirus in Minnesota, we need to be prepared for a potential spread of the virus in our state,” said Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcom in a statement. “The Department of Health has estimated that the state will need at least $25 million to respond to a potential outbreak, and I am grateful to our elected leaders for making this a priority.”
The virus that causes COVID-19 is spread by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how flu spreads, or when people touch surfaces that have been contaminated by an infected person and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) recommends that the most important thing Minnesotans can do right now to protect themselves, their families and their communities is to take everyday steps to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses. Those include:
- Staying home if you have cold or flu-like symptoms and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
- Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your sleeve, and then throwing the tissue in the trash.
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom or before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your face – especially your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
More information about coronavirus can be found on MDH’s Coronavirus website.
