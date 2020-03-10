Health professionals discuss important of cancer patient’s mental well-being during treatment

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Sharon Dexheimer, licensed clinical social worker at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, joined KEYC News Now at 6:30 on Monday, March 9, to talk about the importance of a cancer patient’s mental well-being during treatment.
While the physical effects of cancer and cancer treatments are well known, cancer patients also face social and psychological concerns, including coping with feelings related to their diagnosis, adjusting to a new lifestyle and relationships, understanding the financial impact of treatment and fear of cancer recurrence. These concerns can contribute to disorders that include depression, anxiety and even post-traumatic stress disorder – all of which can have a significant impact on health and quality of life.
Some common feelings that patients experience when they receive the news of a cancer diagnosis include:
- Distress — This can include those initial feelings of shock and denial;
- Self-doubt — Imagining the worst outcomes and doubting that they can overcome the illness;
- Anger — A very common and reasonable response. It’s OK to be angry, and a mental health expert can help patients channel their anger in healthy ways; and
- Sadness — This is also a very common emotion and can evolve into depression.
Dexheimer provides five different things that people can do to cope during the difficult time of receiving a cancer diagnosis. They include keeping the lines of communication open, letting friends and family help you, reviewing your goals and priorities, trying to maintain your normal lifestyle and talking to other people with cancer.
- Keeping the lines of communication open: Maintain honest, two-way communication with your loved ones, doctors and others after your cancer diagnosis. You may feel particularly isolated if people try to protect you from bad news or if you try to put up a strong front. If you and others express emotions honestly, you can all gain strength from each other.
- Let friends and family help you: Often friends and family can run errands, provide transportation, prepare meals and help you with your household chores. Learn to accept their help. Accepting helps give those who care about you a sense of making a contribution during a difficult time.
- Reviewing your goals and priorities: Determine what’s really important in your life. Find time for the activities that are most important to you and give you the most meaning.
- Try to maintain your normal lifestyle: Maintain your normal lifestyle, but be open to modifying it if necessary. Take one day at a time.
- Talk to other people with cancer: It may help to talk to people who have been in your situation. Other cancer survivors can share their experiences and give you insight into what you can expect during treatment.
Dexheimer also added that mental health professionals are great resources for patients who are undergoing cancer treatment. Patients are also encouraged to ask their care team about including an emotional health plan in their overall care plan.
