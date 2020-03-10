Horizon Homes receives statewide recognition for work in mental health

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Horizon Homes, which operates the South Central Crisis Center, is getting statewide recognition for its work in assisting children and adults in need of mental and chemical health care.
The Minnesota Department of Health and Human Services will recognize Horizon Homes with the 2019 Circle of Excellence Award.
This comes less than a year after the South Central Crisis Center moved into its new building in Mankato, which provides a safe place for individuals experiencing a mental health or emotional crisis.
The South Central Mobile Crisis Team also provides support for clients in their own homes.
“I think the biggest thing that is really needed right now is just people being open to talking about mental illness, talking about chemical dependency, having those conversations with their kids, their friends, their family members and just being present in those conversations and being able to say, ‘hey, there’s services that can help’,” explained Horizon Homes Crisis Service Treatment Director Tina Olson.
In January, the team responded to 40 mobile assessments, while reporting to 110 during the month of February.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.