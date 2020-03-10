Lamberton man arrested in Seattle airport after fleeing Minnesota

SEATTLE (KEYC) — A Lamberton man was arrested in a Seattle airport after fleeing Minnesota officers on March 3rd.
Lamberton police officers were executing a search warrant for evidence of an alleged sexual assault and possession of a controlled substance incident that took place in the city of Lamberton.
On March 3, the man, identified as Austin David Svejda, fled the state. A warrant was issued for Svejda’s arrest and officers began working with the United States Marshal Service to apprehend Svejda.
On March 9th, U.S. Marshals arrested Svejda as he exited a flight in Seattle, Washington. The Lamberton Police Department, with the assistance of the BLRR Drug Taskforce, is investigating allegations of a Sexual Assault and Possession of a Controlled Substance incident.
Svejda is in the process of being transported back to Redwood County to face formal charges. At no time during this investigation was the public in danger.
This case is still ongoing and under investigation by local law enforcement.
