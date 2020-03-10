Mankato area trails close due to flooding

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato announced that two area trails have been closed as a safety precaution.
The Minnesota River Trail is temporarily closed from Sibley to Riverfront Parks, while trails in the Kiwanis Recreation Area are also temporarily closed. The closure of these trails going into effect immediately.
The City of Mankato did add, however, that the upper and lower dog parks near the Kiwanis Recreation Area remain open.
Officials say that all trails have been closed due to flooding.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.