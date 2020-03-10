Mankato City Council announces plans for new roundabout, vacant lot near Lamm Street

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Like it or not, a new roundabout is planned for the intersection of Stadium and Pohl Roads.
The Council voted to enter into a partnership with the county to co-construct the project which has been selected for funding through MnDOT.
The city has decided to build the roundabout to enhance traffic flow through the area and to mitigate potential auto accidents.
“The roundabout actually functions much better because there isn’t that unnecessary delay for people who catch a red light when no one’s coming from anywhere else, and you sit at the red and wonder why you’re at the red. A roundabout allows you to approach, move through the intersection quickly and continue on with your journey so you don’t have that delay on peak times,” explained Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty.
Earlier in the evening, the Economic Development Authority discussed the redevelopment of the vacant lot at 221 Lamm Street.
The lot was previously slated for affordable housing, but has since remained empty since funding was lost to other competitive state projects.
The EDA decided to renew talks this spring with housing partnerships and entities to try again with building at the vacant site.
“It definitely has a lot of redevelopment potential. It’s very good access from the highway system as well as from Riverfront Drive,” said Kristen Prososki, associate director for housing and economic development. “There’s a number of improvements that have been made over the past several years as far as infrastructure is concerned, and it is a good location for site development.”
Also on the council agenda were ongoing efforts to move forward with the planned Cherry Street parking ramp hotel.
The council voted to grant a conditional use permit to the developer to move forward with the project, but the question of parking still arises.
“How that’s done as far as the strategy I think is going to require additional meetings with the property owners in the area," added Paul Vogel, director of community development. "Does that involve the expansion of the Mankato Place ramp, some additional on-street parking capabilities or expansions - or is it a situation where we work through the process, see what actual demands are and then work with the area on developing parking as those demands become clearer as the project develops.”
Discussion on additional parking takes place in April at the next meeting.
