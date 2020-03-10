Mankato woman dies after snowmobile accident in northern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 63-year-old Mankato woman is killed in a snowmobile accident in northern Minnesota.
It happened just before 10 a.m. Sunday morning.
The Cook County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident on the North Shore State Trail in Schroeder. First responders observed the victim, Lisa Schmitz, with her helmet intact, but having trouble breathing. First responders did CPR, but it was not successful.
An autopsy will be conducted by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the exact cause of death. No other details about the incident have been released.
