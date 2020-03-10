MDH officials report third presumptive case of coronavirus in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Officials from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Tuesday that they have confirmed a third presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The most recent case was found in an Anoka County resident who is in their 30s and was likely exposed through contact with international travelers.
Officials report that the Anoka County resident developed symptoms on Feb. 28 and sought health care on Monday, March 9. While receiving health care treatment on Monday, samples were collected and sent to the MDH Public Health Laboratory for testing. The test results were confirmed as positive by MDH officials on Tuesday morning.
MDH is awaiting confirmatory testing from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, but health officials consider the presumptive results actionable.
The patient is currently hospitalized and is in critical condition.
Officials from MDH are working with Anoka County Public Health Services and health care partners to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with the infected person. These people will then be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
More information about coronavirus can be found on MDH’s Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website. MDH has also established a COVID-19 public hotline that is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hotline number is (651) 201-3920.
