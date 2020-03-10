Minnesota partners with Germany to better sustainability and use of renewables

By Ryan Sjoberg | March 10, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT - Updated March 10 at 6:29 PM

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) — An exchange program through the University of Minnesota matches cities in Germany and Minnesota to try to find better avenues of sustainability and use of renewable energy.

Tuesday, German project manager Guido Wallraven and local officials toured Hometown BioEnergy just outside of Le Sueur.

Hometown BioEnergy transforms biomass into energy for local cities and a nutritious bio-gas product for farmer’s fields.

Wallraven is fascinated with the model to ensure a decentralized energy supply that includes local farmers.

“This might be a good pilot or model to be transferred throughout the state of Minnesota,” Wallraven explained. “Last week, I was working with our partner city, Morris, in western Minnesota and they are thinking about how they can provide a decentralized energy supply for the city and maybe what you are doing here is a model and pilot for them.”

Wallraven says they are already doing this in Germany successfully, just not on the scale here in Minnesota. Hometown BioEnergy is able to produce four to eight times the energy and bio-gas nutritious material the German plants are.

Hometown BioEnergy (HTBE) is an important component of MMPA's commitment towards local, sustainable energy production. The 8 MW biomass facility, located in the MMPA member community of Le Sueur, provides dispatchable, on-peak renewable energy to the Agency. Hometown BioEnergy completed its first full year of operation in 2014.

