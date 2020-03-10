Minnesota State’s Alex Goettl named NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship recipient

INDIANAPOLIS (KEYC) — The NCAA, in partnership with the Minnesota State Mavericks, announced Monday that senior linebacker Alex Goettl is the recipient of an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship for his efforts on the field and in the classroom.
The one-time non-renewable scholarship of $10,000 is awarded three times per year corresponding to each sport season (fall, winter and spring). There are 21 scholarships available for men and an additional 21 available for women for use in an accredited graduate program each sports season.
In order to be eligible for the scholarship, a student-athlete must have an overall undergraduate cumulative grade-point average of 3.200. The North Mankato, Minnesota, native earned a degree in biomedical sciences with a cumulative GPA of 3.90.
Goettl becomes just the 10th Maverick to earn the prestigious scholarship.
Other recipients of the NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship from Minnesota State University, Mankato include:
- Benie Maczuga (Football), 1970;
- Mike Medchill (Wrestling), 1972;
- Joey Keiller (Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field), 1998;
- Kellie Freeman (Women’s Basketball), 2005;
- Kendra Huettl (Softball), 2012;
- Ellie Van De Steeg (Volleyball), 2016;
- Adam Cooling (Wrestling), 2017; and
- Coley Ries (Softball), 2018.
