No foul play suspected in the death of North Mankato teen

In a note sent to parents, the school says, 17-year-old Andy Wendinger died in his sleep and was found in his bed Tuesday morning.

March 10, 2020

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A junior at Mankato West High School in North Mankato has passed away unexpectedly. In a note sent to parents, the school says, 17-year-old Andy Wendinger died in his sleep and was found in his bed Tuesday morning.

Authorities were called to the home on the 2200 block of Willow Lane just before 7:00 a.m. Officials say there were no signs of trauma and family members were home at the time. Foul play is not suspected.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The school has counselors standing by to meet with students during this time.

