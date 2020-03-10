One person dies after car accident in Dickinson County, Iowa

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Dickinson County, Iowa.
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Laurie Peters was killed after being rear-ended by a pickup truck while on her mo-ped.
Authorities say Peters was transported to Spencer Hospital then air-lifted to Sioux Falls where she was pronounced dead.
The collision occurred around 3 P-M on Saturday near the intersection of Highway 71 and 260th Street.
The sheriff’s office says no one else was injured and an investigation is ongoing.
