Rep. Jeremy Munson introduces ‘Give It Back Act’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Rep. Jeremy Munson (R-23B) introduced a bill to the Minnesota legislature on Monday that would take the nearly $4 billion budget surplus that the state currently has and give it back to taxpaying Minnesotans.
The bill, which is called the “Give It Back Act," HF 4270, states that “By October 15, 2020, the commissioner of revenue must pay each individual income taxpayer a refund.”
The refunds that each Minnesota resident would collect from the refund would be based on individual tax refunds from prior years.
For example, the bill states that:
- Married taxpayers filing a joint return, the refund equals the lesser of:
- The sum of the taxpayer’s tax year 2018 and tax year 2019 individual income taxliability; or
- $2,000.
- For all other taxpayers, the refund equals the lesser of:
- The sum of the taxpayers’s tax year 2018 and tax year 2019 individual income taxliability; or
- $1,000.
- For a taxpayer whose total liability in tax years 2018 and 2019 was negative, their refund amount equals $0.
“Last year, the Minnesota legislature fully funded our state government for two years,” Munson stated. “So we have no need to spend a dime of the surplus on more government. That’s why we want the taxpayers to get that money back as soon as possible.”
