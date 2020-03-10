Sjerven, No. 17 South Dakota women win Summit title 63-58

By Associated Press | March 10, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT - Updated March 10 at 4:08 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Hannah Sjerven scored nine of her 15 points in the fourth quarter and No. 17th-ranked South Dakota earned a return trip to the NCAA Tournament with a 63-58 win over second-seeded South Dakota State in the Summit League championship game.

Sjerven scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter and the Coyotes’ first nine.

South Dakota, only 4 of 11 from the field in the quarter, made 10 of 15 free throws but just 4 of 8 in the final minute.

Tagyn Larson scored 16 points for the Jackrabbits.

