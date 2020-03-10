Sweet Financial Services helps break down problems in the stock markets caused by coronavirus

Sweet Life Financial helps break down decline in the stock markets due to coronavirus concerns
By Benjamin Broze | March 10, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT - Updated March 10 at 8:59 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ty Totzke from Sweet Financial Services joined KEYC News Now Morning to talk about the drop in markets due to the coronavirus.

Amidst concerns of coronavirus, Wall Street recently experienced its greatest decline since the 2008 recession.

[ Dow drops 7.8% as free-fall in oil, virus fears slam markets ]

Totzke says investors should focus on what they can and can’t control, such as refinancing mortgages while interest rates are low and to visit a financial expert to answer any questions or concerns.

Sweet Life Financial offers personalized and comprehensive financial planning and investment services and can help clients prepare for retirement.

To learn more about Sweet Financial Services, visit www.sweetfinancial.com

To access their retirement readiness center, visit mysweetfinancial.com

