Sweet Life Financial helps break down problems in the stock markets caused by coronavirus

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ty Totzke from Sweet Life Financial joined KEYC News Now Morning to talk about the drop in markets due to the coronavirus.
Amidst concerns of coronavirus, Wall Street recently experienced its greatest decline since the 2008 recession.
Totzke says investors should focus on what they can and can’t control, such as refinancing mortgages while interest rates are low and to visit a financial expert to answer any questions or concerns.
Sweet Life Financial offers personalized and comprehensive financial planning and investment services and can help clients prepare for retirement.
To learn more about Sweet Life Financial, visit www.sweetfinancial.com
To access their retirement readiness center, visit mysweetfinancial.com
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.