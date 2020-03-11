BCHS invites community members to open house to learn about volunteer opportunities

FILE — The Brown County Historical Society is inviting community members to an open house on Thursday, March 12, to learn more about available volunteer opportunities with the society. (Source: Brown County Historical Society)
By Jake Rinehart | March 10, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT - Updated March 10 at 8:32 PM

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Brown County Historical Society is inviting community members to an open house on Thursday, March 12, to learn more about available volunteer opportunities with the society.

The open house is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. in the museum annex at the Brown County Historical Society in New Ulm. The open house will include coffee and rolls.

Brown County Historical Society awarded grant to inventory textiles collection

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Brown County Historical Society in New Ulm was recently awarded a Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grant for $9,973. The grant will be used to inventory and catalog part of the society's textiles collection. The project will inventory, catalog and photograph 1,330 objects that are stored in the Brown County Museum's textile storage room.

Volunteers are needed currently to assist with collections, archives, tours, front desk assistance, popcorn wagon, Kiesling House, special events and more.

