BCHS invites community members to open house to learn about volunteer opportunities

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Brown County Historical Society is inviting community members to an open house on Thursday, March 12, to learn more about available volunteer opportunities with the society.
The open house is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. in the museum annex at the Brown County Historical Society in New Ulm. The open house will include coffee and rolls.
Volunteers are needed currently to assist with collections, archives, tours, front desk assistance, popcorn wagon, Kiesling House, special events and more.
