Bluejays set for state tournament

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Waseca girls’ basketball team punched their ticket to the state tournament after topping Jordan 32-28 in the Section 2A championship Friday night.
The seniors that were a part of the 2016-2017 Bluejay team that advanced to the state tournament have shared words of wisdom with their teammates.
“I’ve heard them say things to the kids as far as what to expect and you know you’re nervous when you go up there, it’s different, everything’s a little bit different, the routine is different and now that they’ve been through it I think they know what to expect and can prepare the kids for the differences there are going to be, it’s just different than a regular season game,” Joan Conway, Waseca head coach, said.
Throughout the season the team has faced adversity and have demonstrated that they can work though any challenge that is thrown their way.
“I think that we can do really big things, I know a lot of people probably underestimated us once Gussy got hurt but we’ve proven throughout the sections that we can do anything that we put our minds to as long as we all come together,” Hannah Potter, Waseca senior guard, said.
“We’ve definitely had our highs and lows throughout the season but I think we’re definitely capable of competing at the higher level up at the tournament and I think we have a good chance of giving them a run for their money and really playing to our fullest potential up there,” Rachel Breck, senior forward, said.
The Jays are set to take on Pelican Rapids in the state quarterfinals.
“They’re feeling good about things, I think it’s a decent match-up, you go to the state tournament there’s really good teams, there’s not a favorable match-up so I think it’s one that we’re comfortable with attacking," Conway said.
Tip-off is in the Williams Arena at the University of Minnesota, Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.