Businesses, school districts taking extra precautions with coronavirus concerns

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Coronavirus is affecting many points of our lives: shopping, vacations, business practices, the stock exchange and education.
Landline Bus Company shuttles people to and from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Mankato Regional Airport.
With alert being very high in airports and many passengers on the Landline buses come directly from the airport, the company is taking extra precautions by wearing gloves while handling luggage, extensively wiping seats, rails and other items within the bus, disinfectant sprays available to travelers and sanitizers throughout.
“We are giving anyone who has booked with us, we are doing a 100% refund to those passengers for that reason. We are working with the customers to feel safe and we want to accommodate them any way that we can,” Landline Company Business Relations Coordinator Liz Thiesse explained
Mankato Area Public Schools says they have received a number of calls from concerned parents.
While the virus hasn’t yet hit home here in Mankato, the school is making some extra rounds day and night throughout all of its buildings, especially at high touch point areas.
“We look at door handles, desktops, hand railings and items like that," said Scott Hogen, director of public facilities at Mankato Area Public Schools. "We do a little extra disinfecting of those areas on a daily basis and on a nightly basis with our cleaning staff.”
With more major events announcing they will be closed to the public, don't be surprised if everyone is doing a little extra around their house or business.
