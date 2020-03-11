Emy Frentz Arts Guild to host performance by Minneapolis musician

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Emy Frentz Arts Guild will be presenting a performance by Chastity Brown on March 20.
Brown will be performing at the gallery for the first time.
The Minneapolis based performer with Nashville, Tennessee, roots, combines folk, pop and soul music to her songwriting. She has previously been featured on National Public Radio’s Favorite Sessions, Country Music Television, American Songwriter, The London Times and Paste Magazine.
Doors for the event open at 6:30 p.m., with the performance scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $25 for general admission and $22.50 for Emy Frentz Arts Guild members. Tickets can be purchased by visiting EventBrite.
