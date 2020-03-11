Fairmont eases the load for child care providers in the midst of child care crisis

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In recent data, child care in Martin Country shows a shortage of 170 slots; and about half of those are in Fairmont, alone.
Inadequate child care options have a direct impact to the workforce and households.
“If they have to leave the workforce, that could mean that they are no longer a two income household. They may have had a mortgage or a car payment and they were expecting that income and now they can’t generate that income. So, now they may be not able to pay their mortgage and not able to pay their car payment. So, the effects are really detrimental to the community as a whole," Fairmont economic development coordinator Linsey Preuss said.
The Fairmont Economic Development Authority has taken action to offer financial benefits to the city's child care providers and potential providers.
The group has made training available locally from a grant, as well as $10,000 worth of interest free loans for any child care provider in city limits of Fairmont.
“We are definitely trying to make the child care business a lot less scary by trying to remove the start up costs that a business might have. So, if someone wants to go into a child care business, they might have to make some renovations to their house to bring it up to the code that’s required,” Preuss said.
The application for the first-come, first-served funding is one page, adding to the simplicity.
For access to the application and additional information, visit http://www.fedamn.com/business-resources/business-incentives/local-incentives/p/item/1383/economic-development-authority-child-care-loan-program.
