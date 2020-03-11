Fairmont/MCW senior recalls improbable run to state wrestling title

SHERBURN, Minn. (KEYC) — This year’s state wrestling tournament is in the books, and our area once again produced a number of individual state champions, including Fairmont/Martin County West’s Payton Anderson, a senior overcoming not one, but two torn ACLs on his way to the Class AA 152-pound title.
“You don’t need an ACL to win a state title,” said Anderson.
Back in the fall, Anderson suited up for the Martin County West football team.
The senior tore his left ACL in week three, but wouldn’t be denied a return to the field.
“It took three doctor visits, the first two wouldn’t clear me. I had to run around the state to find a doctor that would give me a chance to play because I was like I can’t be done. There is more to the story, and no matter how bad it hurt, I’d do whatever it took to be with my friends,” Anderson added.
Anderson returned to the gridiron later in the season and helped the Mavericks advance to the section title game.
“We worked for that for four years, we went from my freshman year not winning a game to being in the section final my senior year. It wasn’t easy, we put in lots of work, but it’s so awesome,” said Anderson.
After football, the attention shifted to wrestling and how to be successful with a torn ACL.
“I adjusted, I wrestled a little slower than I usually do, not as fast. It kind of just came to me, I don’t remember what it’s like wrestling without one now,” said Anderson.
Anderson is a perennial at the state wrestling tournament, and this year was no exception despite competing with only one healthy ACL.
The Fairmont/Martin County West Red Bulls took second in this year’s team tournament, then Anderson hit the mat for the individual competition.
After advancing to the semifinals, Anderson tore his right ACL, another setback for the senior chasing a championship.
“I tore my ACL in the second period or something, I felt something pop weird, just kind of shook it off. I couldn’t worry about it at the time, stood up, wrestled the rest of the match. I got illegally slammed in the third period. I could have forfeited and won the match, but when I was on the mat, I didn’t want to go out that way, and win that way. I ended up winning in overtime with my ACL torn, and it was a great feeling to be back in the state final,” said Anderson.
Now, there was just one match to go as Anderson found a way to fight through the pain.
“When we got to the finals, it was time to start warming up, I was like, this isn’t good. I can’t bend my knees, I can’t do it. My coach was like you’ve got to mind over matter, block it out. He asked what I wanted to do, and I said there’s no way I’m not wrestling. I paced around for the longest time it felt like, and I decided I’ve just got to wrestle with it and block it out,” said Anderson.
Anderson finished the job with two torn ACL’s thanks to a 3-2 decision winning the state title for the first time in his high school career.
“It still hasn’t set into me that I’m a state champ, it’s something that I can carry for the rest of my life. No one can take it away. It’s just what I’ve always worked for. I dreamed of it coming true, I thought my time was running out, but I finally got it done, and it’s awesome,” said Anderson.
The state champ will now have surgery on each knee before setting out to recover and come back stronger than ever in college where Anderson will wrestle at Augustana to continue his academic and athletic career.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.