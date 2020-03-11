Fairmont/MCW senior recalls improbable run to state wrestling title

“I tore my ACL in the second period or something, I felt something pop weird, just kind of shook it off. I couldn’t worry about it at the time, stood up, wrestled the rest of the match. I got illegally slammed in the third period. I could have forfeited and won the match, but when I was on the mat, I didn’t want to go out that way, and win that way. I ended up winning in overtime with my ACL torn, and it was a great feeling to be back in the state final,” said Anderson.