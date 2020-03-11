Henderson hoping for state legislation to provide funding to protect roads from flooding

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) — Anxiety is high in Henderson as Highway 93 remains closed due to flooding and swelling water levels threaten to close Highway 19 on the other side of town.
Area lawmakers are pushing legislative action this session to fund a $16 million project to raise Highway 93 above the flood plain and keep the main route into town open during flood season.
“Time is of the essence and luckily for us, we have a supportive governor, we have supportive bills and bipartisan support - everyone agrees this is an issue that needs to be fixed," Henderson Mayor Paul Menne said.
Last year's flooding and the road closures it caused halted vital deliveries to the community and businesses felt the impact. Many struggled to keep shelves stocked or freezers packed with ingredients at restaurants.
“You notice it right away," Henderson Road Haus Owner Danny Ross said. "I mean even some of the food providers that are selling to the grocery store won’t make their deliveries because of the flooding. You know, it’s on the tip of everyone’s tongue and it’s unfortunate that this is like an every year experience,”
Not only do the closures affect local business, but also the town's Minnesota New Country School and the amount of time it takes to bus students to and from school.
“It adds about 20 minutes each way - so about 40 minutes a day for both students and staff. A bulk of our students are coming from Mankato, St. Peter and Le Sueur. We have a pretty big numbers from those three areas,” explained Aaron Grim, a fifth and sixth-grade educator and school bus driver.
Last year's flooding caused four roads into town to close for over 60 days, and a recent study concluded that costs to Henderson were almost $80,000 per day due to the closures.
“So what we see in these flooding events is a significant drop in business, and so our main street businesses really do suffer quite a bit and we’re on the brink of losing some of those if this persists,” Menne added.
With Gov. Tim Walz’s $2 billion bonding bill, residents say they’re hopeful funding will make its way to the town and the roads can stay protected.
