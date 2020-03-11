Highway 14 legislation passes Senate Transportation Finance & Policy Committee

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The proposed legislation that would see the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) apply for a federal loan and federal transportation grant to fund the Highway 14 expansion project between New Ulm and Nicollet passed out of the Senate Transportation Finance and Policy Committee on Tuesday.
The bill passed unanimously on Tuesday and will now be sent to other committees before reaching the Senate floor. A companion bill is also moving in the House of Representatives.
“As chief author of the Senate legislation, and as someone who lives in a part of North Mankato where you can both see and hear Highway 14, I have worked tirelessly to find a solution to upgrading this dangerous highway into a divided expressway,” Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato) explained. “With the help of Gov. Walz and MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher and others, I believe we found an affordable and workable solution to finally finish this project and save lives.”
Upon final passage of the bill, the MnDOT would apply for a federal loan and a federal transportation grant to pay for the $74 million project. The $37 million federal loan would have a federally subsidized interest rate of only half the U.S. Treasury rate.
“This has been a project of mine for the last nine years, and I’m happy to finally see movement at the federal and state levels to support it,” Sen. Gary Dahms (R - Redwood Falls) said. “There have been too many lives lost or injured on Highway 14 over the years, and citizens from Rochester to New Ulm will be much safer upon the completion of the expansion. This bill is on the fast committee track in both the House and Senate and should be a ‘yes’ vote for everyone in the Legislature, regardless of party affiliation.”
Sens. Dahms, Julie Rosen (R - Vernon Center), John Jasinski (R - Faribault) and Scott Dibble (DFL - Minneapolis) are also authors of the bill.
