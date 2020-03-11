Highway 14 legislation passes Senate Transportation Finance & Policy Committee

“This has been a project of mine for the last nine years, and I’m happy to finally see movement at the federal and state levels to support it,” Sen. Gary Dahms (R - Redwood Falls) said. “There have been too many lives lost or injured on Highway 14 over the years, and citizens from Rochester to New Ulm will be much safer upon the completion of the expansion. This bill is on the fast committee track in both the House and Senate and should be a ‘yes’ vote for everyone in the Legislature, regardless of party affiliation.”