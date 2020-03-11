Man arrested in connection to counterfeit money investigation

Man arrested in connection to counterfeit money investigation
One person is arrested in connection to a counterfeit money investigation in Mankato, involving four suspects. (Source: KEYC News Now)
By KEYC News Now Online Staff | March 11, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT - Updated March 11 at 10:32 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One person is arrested in connection to a counterfeit money investigation in Mankato, involving four suspects.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, Mankato Public Safety responded to reports of fake $100 bills being used to make purchases at three local businesses. Four suspects are believed to be involved. Authorities have arrested 18-year-old Johnyea Tieara Lash, of Chicago.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, Mankato Public Safety responded to reports of fake $100 bills being used to make purchases at three local businesses.
Between Tuesday and Wednesday, Mankato Public Safety responded to reports of fake $100 bills being used to make purchases at three local businesses. (Source: KEYC News Now)

Recommended charges include counterfeiting of currency. No further details on the other three suspects have been released.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.