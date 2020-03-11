Mankato Clinic Foundation announces $71,865 in grants for local organizations and projects

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On March 11th, the Mankato Clinic Foundation announced the first quarter grant recipients.
The Foundation is giving $71,865 in grants to different local organizations that share similar missions to the Mankato Clinic.
Mankato Clinic physicians provide the majority of the foundation funding in order to give back to the communities they serve. In the last 10 years, the Mankato Clinic Foundation has provided more than $1.8 million in scholarships and grants to local organizations, programs, and projects.
Organizations receiving quarter one grants from the Mankato Clinic Foundation are the following:
- MSU-Camp Maverick reading camp scholarships ($3,500)
- Greater Mankato Area United Way Project Community Connect ($1,000)
- Greater Mankato Diversity Council Promoting Respect Workshops ($5,000)
- MN Brain Injury Force ($2,500)
- The Salvation Army Mobile Outreach Meals ($3,000)
- MN Valley Action Council-Growing Great Kids ($5,000)
- Greater Mankato Area United Way-First Steps/Next Steps ($35,000)
- MRCI Adventure Education ($1,800)
- HACER – Mental Health First Aid in Latino community ($5,000)
- Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center-Fitness program for Wellcome Manor ($2,000)
- Mankato West High School Electronic Medical Records ($900)
- Life-Work Planning Center Women in Transition program ($5,000)
- Good Counsel Learning Center English language instruction ($1,500)
- Partners for Affordable Housing ($665)
Grants are awarded on a quarterly basis and are considered through an application process. More information and applications can be found at www.mankatoclinic.com/Mankato-clinic-foundation. The next grant application deadline is June 1, 2020.
