Mankato resident appointed to Minn. Public Utilities Commission by Walz, Flanagan

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced Tuesday that Joseph Sullivan has been appointed to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.
Sullivan will serve a six-year term, beginning on April 6, that is scheduled to end on January 5, 2026.
“It is my honor to appoint Joseph Sullivan to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission,” Walz said. “Joe has spent his career in energy and utilities, building a deep understanding of this field and the regulatory atmosphere. I have the utmost confidence in his ability to build consensus and follow the process to produce fair outcomes for Minnesota.”
“The PUC ensures that some of our most critical services – electricity, heat, phone lines – are delivered effectively and reliably,” Flanagan added. “I want to thank Joe for bringing such a depth of experience to this important commission and for his commitment to public service and to the people of Minnesota."
Sullivan most recently served as the deputy commissioner of the Division of Energy Resources at the Minnesota Department of Commerce. Additionally, Sullivan has previously served as the manager of legislative affairs and external relations at the Center for Energy & the Environment, regional police manager at Wind on the Wire, and senior attorney at Flaherty & Hood P.A. in St. Paul.
Locally, Sullivan has served as a board member of the Mankato Area Symphony Orchestra, Mankato Planning Commission and Bicycling Around Minnesota.
“It is an honor to be appointed by Governor Walz to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission,” Sullivan said. “I thank the Governor and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan for the trust they have placed in me for this important role.”
