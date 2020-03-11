Minn. man arrested in connection to passing counterfeit bills in Iowa

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) — A Dunnell, Minnesota, man was arrested on Friday, March 6, in connection with passing counterfeit bills at an Estherville hardware store.
Erik Vaughn Godwin, 39, was taken into custody by deputies from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, March 6. He was later transported to the Martin County Jail by officers from the Fairmont Police Department.
The arrest stems from a Feb. 28 incident in which the Estherville Police Department received a report that a suspect had passed a counterfeit $100 bill at a hardware store. The store owner reportedly noticed the phony bill and proceeded to ask a cashier about the bill at the same time that Godwin has returned to the store.
Upon hearing the conversation between the owner and employee, Godwin became nervous and ran out of the store. The owner followed Godwin out of the store, hoping to gather vehicle information.
Estherville police officers were able to obtain video of the suspect and the vehicle, which were forwarded to other officers that were patrolling the area searching for the suspect. Deputies in Martin County, Minnesota, were advised that the suspect may be coming into their county after this incident.
Shortly after, the suspect was identified as Godwin, who had a listed address in Martin County, which prompted the Estherville police officers to notify the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Fairmont Police Department.
Agents from the Fairmont Police Department and Martin County Sheriff’s Office went to a residence in Fairmont where they were told Godwin may be staying. Law enforcement agents then captured the suspect fleeing from an apartment building.
Additional counterfeit $100 bills were found on Godwin’s person at the time of the arrest.
Godwin has been charged for crimes in both Minnesota and Iowa.
In Minnesota, he was charged with possession of counterfeit currency, possession of marijuana, driving after suspension, fleeing a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In Iowa, Godwin faces the following charges:
- Five outstanding arrest warrants in Emmet County;
- Two counts of forgery;
- Four counts of failure to obey traffic control device(s);
- Driving while suspended;
- Excessive speed;
- Reckless driving;
- Unsafe passing; and
- Ongoing criminal conduct.
Godwin remains in the Martin County Jail and will later be extradited to Emmet County to face his charges.
