MSU Mankato set to lead southwest region of state with new entrepreneurship initiative

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato was selected to lead one of six Minnesota regional hubs that aim to drive entrepreneurship in the region.
MSU was awarded $60,000 through the Launch Minnesota grant to establish the Southwest Minnesota hub. In addition, university organizations will also provide more than $102,000 in services and cash to support the initiative. The grant and matching dollars will power the Launch Minnesota Network to coordinate programs, education, outreach and events to teach and support young entrepreneurs in the regions.
“It’s a great opportunity for our student entrepreneurs in a way that brings angel investors, venture capital and other parties to invest in our students and their entrepreneurial ideas,” Minnesota State University, Mankato Vice President for Strategic Partnerships Bobby Fleischman said.
The distinction brings awareness to the college’s Small Business Development Center and Center for Continuing Professional Education that provides support for student start-up companies.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.