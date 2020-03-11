Nate Gunn named Bobby Bell College Impact Player of the Year Award winner

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — Minnesota State senior running back Nate Gunn was named the Division II Bobby Bell College Impact Player of the Year.
Gunn earned the award for his efforts during the 2019 season by the Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation.
The award is presented annually to the top Division II college football player in Minnesota. Gunn is scheduled to be recognized at the 13th annual Minnesota Football Honors on April 26 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Minooka, Illinois, native led the Mavericks’ rushing attack with 1,667 yards and a single-season record of 31 touchdowns. In addition, Gunn also rushed for more than 100 yards in eight games during the 2019 season, including a staggering 242 yards against Southwest Minnesota State on September 7, 2019, and 254 yards against Sioux Falls on November 9, 2019.
Gunn’s record-breaking season doesn’t stop there, as the senior also rushed for a single-game record of six touchdown carries against Sioux Falls and set a single-season record with 186 points scored.
The senior’s performances led to him being named NSIC Offensive Player of the Year, in addition to being named to the AFCA, D2CCA, AP and Don Hansen All-American First Teams.
Gunn becomes the second Minnesota State Maverick to receive the Bobby Bell College Impact Player of the Year Award, as Joshua Gordon also received it in 2015.
