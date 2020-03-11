Public invited to Blue Earth’s ‘State of the City’ event on March 25

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth Area Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that it is inviting the public to attend its “State of the City” event on March 25.
The free event will begin at 5 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center at Blue Earth Area High School.
The “State of the City” event will allow the public an opportunity to hear what the City of Blue Earth, Blue Earth Area School District and different organizations are planning for 2020.
Those who are scheduled to present at the event include Mayor Richard Scholtes, Superintendent Mary Fletcher and Tim Stoner, who will be representing Blue Earth Light and Water.
The public is encouraged to submit questions for the presenters by Wednesday, March 18, at the latest. Questions can be submitted in-person at Ankney Furniture, the Giant Welcome Center, messaged to the Blue Earth Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook, or email to the chamber at info@blueearthchamber.com.
