Rural New Prague woman withdraws from District 20A race

NEW PRAGUE, Minn. (KEYC) — A rural New Prague woman announced that she has withdrawn from the House of Representatives District 20A race five days after entering.
In a news release on Tuesday, Heather Taylor DuCharme said that she will officially be stepping out of the race. She was seeking the DFL endorsement.
“I believe that it is in the best interest of the DFL that it has one candidate upon which to focus its attention and resources, rather than splitting attention and resources during the caucus and convention season,” Taylor DuCharme said. “I believe that by narrowing our focus early on one candidate that we can flip House District 20A from red to blue this election cycle.”
The District 20A House seat will be vacated by Rep. Bob Vogel (R - Elko New Market), who publically announced that he will be retiring following the end of this legislative session.
Other challengers in the race include Alan Mackenthune and Brian Pfarr, who are seeking the endorsement of the Republican party, and Erina Prom, who is seeking endorsement from the DFL.
