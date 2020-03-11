Sass emerges as mushers jockey for lead in the Iditarod

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Brent Sass is the new leader in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
The Minnesota native living in Eureka, Alaska, was the first musher to leave the checkpoint of Nikolai.
The defending Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race champion was followed out of Nikolai about an hour later by the second place musher, Richie Diehl of Aniak.
Rounding out the top five are Alaskans Jessie Royer of Fairbanks and Wade Marrs of Willow, followed by Norwegian musher Thomas Waerner in fifth place.
There’s four former champions among the next 10 mushers. The winner is expected in Nome next week.
