What is a stock market halt?

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Monday was an abnormal day on Wall Street as markets began free falling at the opening bell, prompting a halt of the market.
The protective measure goes back to 'Black Monday' in 1987.
If the stock exchange drops by a certain percentage, nowadays 7%, trading is automatically halted as they stop automated orders from coming in and take a 15 minute break.
The halt is used to stop downward pressure and momentum which drives the market down rapidly.
“The debate is out there depending on who you talk to on if these are successful or not, but I don’t think these are bad things to have in place at least to have a pause of trying to regroup and making sure things are in an orderly manner,” said Ryan McKeown, senior vice president and financial advisor at Wealth Enhancement Group.
McKeown advises anyone concerned with the stock market to be patient with the market, as it is facing turbulence and uncertainty due to many different factors.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 5.86% when markets closed on Wednesday.
