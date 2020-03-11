Workshop focuses on cutting costs on the farm and keeping up with weather trends

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Producers and professionals alike spent the day in Fairmont at a workshop focused on maximizing profit and cutting unnecessary spending during times of tight profit margins all while farming with the wet weather trends.
The University of Minnesota Extension Crops and Marketing Day took a close look at the impacts of weather and economy on farming practices in an effort to save pennies and push for clean water, including nitrogen application.
“Particularly looking at pushing the application timing more toward the time the crop needs versus just simply putting it on when it’s convenient,” said Brad Carlson, extension educator with the University of Minnesota Extension regional office in Mankato.
“It’s probably more important to be planting than it is to be applying fertilizer. The crop really needs its nitrogen at about the V6 stage, which is roughly about June 15 or so, as long as the fertilizer gets applied by then at least in corn following soybean situations, that’s adequate,” said Carlson.
Incorporating cover crops benefits clean water efforts and prevents denitrification.
“Which means that the nitrogen can be lost back to the atmosphere, that’s not an environmental concern because nitrogen is primarily what we breathe into our lungs, it’s what most of the atmosphere is, but it certainly is an economic loss if a farmer is buying fertilizer and just goes up into the atmosphere as gas it’s a waste of money," said Carlson.
Another cost-effective effort for producers is planning ahead with pest management.
“Some of our pests are migratory, we don’t know when and where they’re going to show up each year, so there’s tools we can use to help with that, things like light traps and pheromone traps,” said Bruce Potter, University of Minnesota Extension integrated pest management specialist.
Efforts are already underway at tracking a new pest, the soybean gall midge.
“It’s more located in the southwest part of the state right now, but we’re going to be doing some pretty intensive survey efforts trying to figure out how widespread it is in Minnesota and if that population is getting worse or not,” said Potter.
