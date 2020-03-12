Brown County makes healthy strides past 10 years

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Brown County’s health rankings are among the best in the state in nearly every category across the board.
This is quite a contrast from just a decade ago.
Statewide rankings indicate that, since 2010, Brown County has gone from 46th to No. 9 in health factors, 82nd to 12th in health behaviors and 14th to No. 2 in clinical care, only behind Olmsted County, whose county seat is the city of Rochester, according to the report that was released by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation program.
“We’ve seen improvements in a lot of our measurements. A lot with high blood pressure, high cholesterol so people are adherent with their medication or have improved their numbers as well as obesity numbers being stable and a lot more fruit and veggie intake,” Community Health Program Coordinator Jen Maurer explained.
A big reason for the improved rankings is the Heart of New Ulm Project.
The initiative was a 10-year research project in partnership with the Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation, as well as the New Ulm community, with the goal of creating a healthier community, including reducing heart attacks.
It keeps people on track with exercising regularly with fun initiatives as well as instilling healthy eating habits by bringing the restaurants onboard.
“It’s been great to see our local restaurants partner with us, provide healthier options and make some changes and then note that to the community so when they are out having family meals they can make a healthy choice,” Maurer added.
Now that the research project is wrapped up, the community was so receptive to the initiative that they wanted to keep it around, so it is now a community-owned project.
Visit County Health Rankings’ website to view a detailed analysis of how each Minnesota county faired in every category.
