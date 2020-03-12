CHS cancels annual meetings over coronavirus concerns

BRANDON, S.D. (KEYC) — CHS Inc. announced Wednesday evening that it has made the decision to cancel its two upcoming annual meetings at the Caboose in Tracy, Minnesota, on Friday, March 13, and at the Sioux Falls Convention Center in Sioux Falls on Monday, March 16.
In a written statement that was made public on Wednesday, a company spokesperson said that the measure to cancel the two events is a “precautionary step to help contain community spread of the virus.”
