Five Rivers Mental Health Clinic offers therapy services for all ages

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tina McClain from Five Rivers Mental Health Clinic joined KEYC News Now Morning to talk about their individual therapy services for kids, teens and adults.
Five Rivers Mental Health Clinic employs responsive therapists providing individually tailored evidence-based mental health services to diverse populations.
They have staff members that are multilingual, providing services in Spanish, Afrikaans, Xhosa, and Nuer.
To learn more visit https://www.fiveriversmhc.com/
